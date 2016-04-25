April 25 Carriage Services Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Carriage Services announces record 2016 first quarter
results, raises rolling four quarter outlook
* Q1 revenue $63.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.7 million
* Raises Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.71
to $1.75
* Raising rolling four quarter outlook of adjusted eps by
$0.02 to a range of $1.71 - $1.75 for period ending march 31,
2017
* Rolling four quarter outlook for revenues of $251 - $255
million
