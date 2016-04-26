April 25 NXP Semiconductors NV :

* NXP Semiconductors reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.14

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.16

* Q1 revenue $2.22 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.21 billion

* Says "we are on track to achieve our cost synergy targets as laid out at time of merger announcement"

* "year on year revenue trends reflect semiconductor industry weakness that accelerated throughout second half of 2015, and affected both NXP and Freescale"

* " anticipate many of headwinds experienced in second half of 2015 should begin to generally subside in coming quarters" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)