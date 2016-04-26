Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Avangrid Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $2.10 to $2.20
* Avangrid reports first quarter 2016 earnings results and increases outlook
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.63 excluding items
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.