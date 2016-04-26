Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd
* Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd: increase to private placement
* Says increase to private placement from $6.0 million to $8.25 million
* Says will now issue up to 117.9 million units of company at a price of $0.07 per unit
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.