Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Nulegacy Gold Corp :
* Nulegacy Gold Corporation - major gold fund acquires equity position
* Tocqueville Gold fund acquired 19.5 million shares of Nulegacy Gold at c$.20/share through an open market transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.