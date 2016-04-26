April 26 Centene Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.13

* Health benefits ratio of 88.7 pct for Q1 of 2016, compared to 89.8 pct in Q1 of 2015

* March 31, 2016 managed care membership of 11.5 million, an increase of 7.1 million members

* Centene Corporation reports 2016 first quarter results & updates 2016 guidance

* Q1 revenue $7.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.28 billion

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.74 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.45-$ 2.80

* Sees FY adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.00-$ 4.35

* Qtrly total revenue $6.95 billion versus $5.13 billion

* Sees FY total revenues $39 billion to $39.8 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.20, revenue view $39.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S