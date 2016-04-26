Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Centene Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Health benefits ratio of 88.7 pct for Q1 of 2016, compared to 89.8 pct in Q1 of 2015
* March 31, 2016 managed care membership of 11.5 million, an increase of 7.1 million members
* Centene Corporation reports 2016 first quarter results & updates 2016 guidance
* Q1 revenue $7.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.28 billion
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.74 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.45-$ 2.80
* Sees FY adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.00-$ 4.35
* Qtrly total revenue $6.95 billion versus $5.13 billion
* Sees FY total revenues $39 billion to $39.8 billion
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.20, revenue view $39.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.