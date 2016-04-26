April 26 Dril-Quip Inc

* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.65 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $166.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.4 million

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.70

* Backlog at March 31, 2016 was about $522 million , compared to its March 31, 2015 backlog of about $1.1 billion

* "uncertainties persist regarding our bookings and our book-and-ship business for remainder of year"