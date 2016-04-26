Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in "big merger deal"
AMSTERDAM, April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
April 26 Sensata Technologies Holding NV
* Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.74 to $3.00
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $796.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $790.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.68 to $0.74
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $800 million to $840 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 7.9 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.83, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $826.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday.