April 26 Eli Lilly and Co

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.50 to $3.60

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.83

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $20.6 billion to $21.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lilly Reports First-Quarter 2016 results, revises 2016 financial guidance

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue $4.865 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.82 billion

* For q1 of 2016, alimta generated revenues of $564.2 million , a decline of 2 percent compared with q1 of 2015

* In q1 of 2016, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $131.4 million

* Revenues for jardiance for q1 of 2016 were $38.2 million

* Says gross margin percentage is now expected to be approximately 73 percent on a reported basis in 2016

* Eli lilly and co sees 2016 capital expenditures approx. $1.1 billion, unchanged versus prior outlook

* Eli lilly and co qtrly cymbalta sales were $198.7 million versus $287.0 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.54, revenue view $20.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S