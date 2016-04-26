April 26 Supervalu Inc
* Supervalu reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 sales $3.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4 billion
* Q4 save-a-lot net sales were $1.06 billion, compared to
$1.06 billion last year
* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were
negative 2.2 percent
* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within
save-a-lot network were negative 1.3 percent
