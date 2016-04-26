BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 26 Flagstar Bancorp Inc :
* Flagstar reports first quarter 2016 net income of $39 million, or $0.54 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 2016 net interest income increased $3 million , or 4 percent, to $79 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.