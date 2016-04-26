April 26 Capella Education Co
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Capella education company reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 revenue $105.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.2
million
* Qtrly capella university total active enrollment increased
2.6 percent to 38,503
* Sees q2 2016 revenue from coninuing operations to be flat
to up 1 percent
* For 2016, expect hackbright to contribute about point of
revenue growth to results and dilution of about $0.15 to $0.25
per share
* For q2 ending june 30, 2016, capella university new
enrollment is expected to be slightly up year-over-year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)