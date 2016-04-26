April 26 Coach Inc Says Inventory Rose 2% On A Consolidated Basis But Declined 4% For Coach Brand For Qtr

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results; returns to growth across key financial metrics

* Coach inc says maintains consolidated full year 2016 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Says on track to return to positive north america comparable store sales in q4

* Total north american coach brand sales increased 1% on a reported basis for quarter to $499 million from $493 million last year

* Coach inc qtrly international coach brand sales rose 5% to $448 million on a reported basis, from $428 million last year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Coach inc qtrly total china sales rose 2% in constant currency

* Stuart weitzman business is projected to negatively impact consolidated 2016 gross margin and operating margin by about 70 basis points

* Coach inc says company ended q3 of fy16 with inventory of $464 million including $27 million associated with stuart weitzman

* Says net sales for coach brand totaled $954 million for third fiscal quarter, compared with $929 million

* Says net sales totaled $1.03 billion for third fiscal quarter, compared with $929 million

* Qtrly flat comparable store sales including slightly positive impact of e-commerce for north american coach brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: