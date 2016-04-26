April 26 Hershey Co

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.16 to $4.23

* Q1 sales $1.829 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter results; updates outlook for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06

* Hershey Co says estimates FY 2016 net sales will increase around 1.5 pct, including a net benefit from acquisitions and divestitures of about 0.5 points

* Says additionally, in 2016, company expects to achieve incremental cip savings of $10 million to $15 million

* Expects FY 2016 gross margin to be slightly below last year due primarily to unfavorable sales mix

* Expects adjusted earnings per share-diluted for 2016 to increase 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct, and be in $4.24 to $4.28 range

* Beginning 2017, co increased annual savings target from cip programs from $50-$70 million per year to about $100 million per year through 2019

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $7.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seasonal CMG results are anticipated to improve over remainder of year

* Business productivity initiative announced in June and incremental CIP savings are on track

* Says expects foreign currency exchange translation to have an unfavorable impact of about 1 pct point on full-year net sales growth

* Says in Q1 of 2016, China chocolate category retail sales declined about 10 pct

* Says China net sales declined about 35 pct in Q1 of 2016 versus year ago

* Hershey Co says business productivity initiative announced in June and incremental CIP savings are on track