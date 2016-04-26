April 26 Hershey Co
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.16 to $4.23
* Q1 sales $1.829 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Quarter results; updates outlook for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $1.06
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 1.5 percent
* Hershey Co says estimates FY 2016 net sales will increase
around 1.5 pct, including a net benefit from acquisitions and
divestitures of about 0.5 points
* Says additionally, in 2016, company expects to achieve
incremental cip savings of $10 million to $15 million
* Expects FY 2016 gross margin to be slightly below last
year due primarily to unfavorable sales mix
* Expects adjusted earnings per share-diluted for 2016 to
increase 3.0 pct to 4.0 pct, and be in $4.24 to $4.28 range
* Beginning 2017, co increased annual savings target from
cip programs from $50-$70 million per year to about $100 million
per year through 2019
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $7.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Seasonal CMG results are anticipated to improve over
remainder of year
* Business productivity initiative announced in June and
incremental CIP savings are on track
* Says expects foreign currency exchange translation to have
an unfavorable impact of about 1 pct point on full-year net
sales growth
* Says in Q1 of 2016, China chocolate category retail sales
declined about 10 pct
* Hershey Co says company expects 2016 gross margin to be
slightly below last year
* Says China net sales declined about 35 pct in Q1 of 2016
versus year ago
* Hershey Co says business productivity initiative announced
in June and incremental CIP savings are on track
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)