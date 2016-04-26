April 26 Baxter International Inc
* Reports first quarter 2016 results and provides updated
financial outlook for full-year 2016
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.40 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q1 sales $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.59 to $1.67 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $6.13 from continuing
operations
* Baxter now expects constant currency sales growth for
full-0.36year 2016 of approximately 3 percent
* For Q2, expects constant currency sales growth of about 4
percent, and on a reported basis, sales growth of about 2
percent
* On a reported basis, including impact of foreign exchange,
co now expects sales to increase about 1 percent for 2016 versus
previous guidance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $2.35
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
