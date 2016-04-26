April 26 1-800-flowers.Com Inc

* Q3 revenue $234.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $234.4 million

* Sees fy 2015 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 800-flowers.com, inc. Reports results for its fiscal 2016 third quarter

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Consolidated revenue growth for year in a range of four-to-five percent

* Sees fy 2016 ebitda growth in a range of 5-to-7 percent and eps growth of approximately 30 percent

* 800-flowers.com - expects to achieve synergy cost savings of $20 million over three years related to its integration of harry & david business

* Reiterated its guidance for free cash flow for year of approximately $35 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S