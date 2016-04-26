April 26 Bloomin' Brands Inc :
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.5 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Bloomin' brands announces 2016 first quarter adjusted
diluted eps of $0.47 and diluted eps of $0.29;
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $ 1,164.2 million versus $ 1,202.1
million
* Expect performance to strengthen in back half of year
* Reaffirming full-year guidance
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $4.42
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
