April 26 Simon Property Group Inc :

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $10.72 to $10.82

* Simon's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.60 per share

* Dividend is a 6.7% increase year-over-year

* Simon property group reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share $2.63

* Total portfolio noi growth for three months ended march 31, 2016 was 7.8%

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon property group inc says occupancy as of march 31, 2016 was 95.6% percent versus 95.8 percent as of march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: