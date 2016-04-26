BRIEF-Micropos Medical signs distribution agreement with Euromed-Sofia
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Exicure announces dosing of first patient in phase 1 trial for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SAID ON THURSDAY HAS SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EUROMED-SOFIA LTD FOR SALE AND DISTRIBUTION OF RAYPILOT IN BULGARIA
* In addition, selling shareholder may offer up to 241,117 common shares Source text : http://bit.ly/2peweMs Further company coverage: