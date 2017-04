April 26 Astec Industries Inc

* Q1 sales $278.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $302.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Astec industries reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Backlog increased 48.7% from $291.2 million at march 31, 2015 to $432.8 million at march 31, 2016

* Continue to be challenged in aggregate and mining group as a result of global mining slow down

* Remain challenged in energy group equipment sales in oil,natural gas industries as prices for these commodities remain at low levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)