April 26 Connectone Bancorp Inc
* Connectone Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016
results; delivers solid operating performance and continued loan
growth
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says fully taxable equivalent net
interest income for q1 of 2016 was $32.0 million, an increase of
$0.9 million versus q4
* Provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $2.1
million to $3.0 million in Q1 of 2016
