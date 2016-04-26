April 26 Connectone Bancorp Inc

* Connectone Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; delivers solid operating performance and continued loan growth

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Connectone Bancorp Inc says fully taxable equivalent net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $32.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million versus q4

* Provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $2.1 million to $3.0 million in Q1 of 2016