April 26 Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc
* Mcgraw Hill Financial reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.20
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.34 billion
* Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc says sale of j.d. Power for $1.1
billion expected to close in q3
* Says no change to company's guidance
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Standard & Poor's ratings services revenue declined 9% to
$552 million in q1
* Q1 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
