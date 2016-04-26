April 26 Allegheny Technologies Inc :
* ATI announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.58
* Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $758 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.94
* Allegheny technologies inc qtrly sales were $758 million,
up 3pct compared to q4 2015
* Q1 results impacted by $21 million of costs related to
work stoppage and return-to-work provisions in new labor
agreement
* Expect over $30 million in annualized savings from
salaried workforce reduction actions, will begin to be fully
realized in q3 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.56, revenue view $786.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Allegheny technologies inc says as a result of initiatives
expect FRP segment to be modestly profitable in second half of
2016
* Will ratably recognize about $8 million of lower
retirement benefit expense in flat rolled products segment in
march through December 2016
* Says expect HPMC segment operating profit as a percentage
of sales to return to double-digit levels by second half of year
* Qtrly sales to jet engine and airframe aerospace markets
were up 15pct and 29 pct, respectively
