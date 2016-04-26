April 26 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $2.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed martin reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $11.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $11.34 billion

* Lockheed martin corp says increases 2016 outlook for sales, operating profit, earnings per share and cash from operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $11.50 - $11.80

* End $97.9 billion versus $99.6 billion as of dec. 31 2015

* $51,100 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.80, revenue view $50.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2016 net earnings included special charges for workforce reductions which decreased net earnings $64 million , or $0.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: