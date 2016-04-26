April 26 T. Rowe Price Group Inc :
* T. Rowe price group reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $1.0 billion
* Says assets under management increased $1.5 billion in q1
of 2016 to $764.6 billion at March 31, 2016
* Says expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to
$180 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $1.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Investment advisory revenues earned in q1 from mutual
funds distributed in U.S. were $632.1 million , a decrease of
$13.8 million
* Says average mutual fund assets under management in q1 of
2016 decreased 4 pct from average in q1 of 2015 to $465.6
billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)