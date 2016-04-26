April 26 Flir Systems Inc

* Flir Systems announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $379.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $361.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Profitability was negatively impacted by product mix and increased manufacturing costs

* Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share

* Flir's backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $613 million as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)