April 26 Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.62 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jetblue airways corp says revenue passenger miles for q1 increased 14.1 pct to 11.0 billion

* Passenger revenue per available seat mile (prasm) for q1 2016 decreased 8.0 pct year over year to 11.35 cents

* Jetblue airways corp says q1 load factor of 84.2 pct, a 0.1 point decrease year over year

* Capacity is expected to increase between 9.5 pct and 11.5 pct in q2 2016

* Says operating expenses for quarter decreased 0.2 pct, or $3 million, from prior year period

* For q2 2016, year over year change in casm excluding fuel and profit sharing expected to be between negative 0.5 pct and positive 1.5 pct

* Capacity is expected to increase between 8.5pct and 10.5 pct for full year

* Says "jetblue continues to be unhedged in q2 of 2016"

* For full year 2016, casm excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to increase between zero and 1.5 percent year over year

* Anticipates paying approximately $403 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease obligations during remainder of 2016

Anticipates paying approximately $403 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease obligations during remainder of 2016

* Expects to pay approximately $36 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital obligations in q2 of 2016