April 26 Ryder System Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.10 to $6.30 from continuing operations

* Ryder reports record first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50 to $1.55

* Ryder system inc sees used vehicle sales results to be slightly better than our original forecast for year

* Ryder system inc sees rental demand was somewhat better than expected in q1

* Expect balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with original forecast

* Plan to begin anti-dilutive share repurchases in q2, earlier than previously expected

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S