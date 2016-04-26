April 26 (Reuters) -
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $492 million
* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share about $0.35 to $0.36
excluding items
* Rexnord corp says announcing its decision to exit a
product line in its water management platform
* Rexnord Corp Sees Q4 Adjusted Eps Will Be In A Range Of
Approximately $0.35 -0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $504.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* After excluding rhf results from full-year operating
results, rexnord now anticipates full year fiscal 2016 core
growth of about minus 3%
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps in a range of $1.45-1.46
* Preliminary rhf operating results for quarter include
related revenue of approximately $7 million and a loss of
approximately $10 million of adjusted ebitda
* For full 2016 fiscal year, preliminary rhf operating
results include related revenue of about $39 million, loss of
about $21 million of adjusted ebitda
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
