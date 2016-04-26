April 26 Stonegate Bank :
* Stonegate Bank to acquire Regent Bancorp Inc
* Stonegate bank says transaction is valued at approximately
$9.02 per RBI share or $40 million in aggregate
* Under terms , RBI shareholders will be entitled to receive
0.2893 shares of SGBK common stock for each share of RBI common
stock
* Says merger has been approved by board of directors of
Stonegate Bank and RBI
* Estimates transaction to be immediately accretive to
earnings per share with single digit accretion in first full
year
* Stonegate Bank says transaction is expected to be
immediately accretive to Stonegate Bank's tangible book
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)