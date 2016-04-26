April 26 Caesars Entertainment Operating Company
* Caesars Entertainment Operating Co discloses information
in connection with discussions with certain creditors and other
parties as part of restructuring process
* Debtors, parent co engaged in recent negotiations with
Wilmington Trust, NA, in its capacity as indenture trustee
* Debtors and CEC have made a non-binding settlement
proposal to subsidiary-guaranteed notes indenture trustee
* Negotiations around terms,conditions of plan proposal
remain ongoing
* Debtors,CEC agreed that subsidiary-guaranteed notes
indenture trustee may retain GLC Advisors & Co as financial
advisor
* Debtors and CEC agreed that notes indenture trustee may
retain GLC Advisors & Co., LLC as financial advisor
* Notes claims would include allowance of
subsidiary-guaranteed notes claims at each guarantor debtor of
$502 million
