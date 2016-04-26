April 26 Sempra Energy
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell parent company of Mobile
Gas and Willmut Gas
* Cash proceeds to Sempra U.S. Gas & power are expected to
be about $323 million
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power expects to record a gain on sale
upon closing
* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, unit of Sempra Energy today
announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell
Energysouth, Inc
* Laclede Group, Inc. will assume existing debt of about $67
million
* At close of transaction, Energysouth will consist of only
Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Energysouth will not include Bay Gas Storage Co,
Mississippi Hub, LLC, Liberty Gas Storage or Southern Gas
Transmission
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)