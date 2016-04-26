April 26 Sempra Energy

* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power to sell parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Cash proceeds to Sempra U.S. Gas & power are expected to be about $323 million

* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power expects to record a gain on sale upon closing

* Sempra U.S. Gas & Power, unit of Sempra Energy today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Energysouth, Inc

* Laclede Group, Inc. will assume existing debt of about $67 million

* At close of transaction, Energysouth will consist of only Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Energysouth will not include Bay Gas Storage Co, Mississippi Hub, LLC, Liberty Gas Storage or Southern Gas Transmission