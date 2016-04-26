April 26 Laclede Group Inc
* Laclede to acquire parent company of Mobile Gas and
Willmut Gas
* Deal for $344 million
* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to result
in total cash proceeds of $323 million
* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to be
neutral to net economic earnings per share in 2017 and accretive
in 2018
* Purchase consideration will include assumption of $67
million of existing debt at two utilities
* Says expect financing to include a balanced mix of common
stock and new long term debt, cash on hand and available credit
facilities
* Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor
* Morgan Stanley will act as lead for equity and debt
offerings
* Acquiring 100 percent of outstanding equity of
Energysouth, Inc
