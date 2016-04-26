April 26 Laclede Group Inc

* Laclede to acquire parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas

* Deal for $344 million

* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to result in total cash proceeds of $323 million

* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to be neutral to net economic earnings per share in 2017 and accretive in 2018

* Purchase consideration will include assumption of $67 million of existing debt at two utilities

* Says expect financing to include a balanced mix of common stock and new long term debt, cash on hand and available credit facilities

* Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor

* Morgan Stanley will act as lead for equity and debt offerings

* Acquiring 100 percent of outstanding equity of Energysouth, Inc