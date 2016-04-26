BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Georgetown Bancorp Inc
* Georgetown Bancorp, Inc. reports earnings and announces increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Increased its regular quarterly cash dividend 5%, from $0.0475 per share of common stock to $0.05 per share
* Qtrly net interest and dividend income $2.6 million versus $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.