April 26 Georgetown Bancorp Inc

* Georgetown Bancorp, Inc. reports earnings and announces increase in quarterly cash dividend

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05

* Increased its regular quarterly cash dividend 5%, from $0.0475 per share of common stock to $0.05 per share

* Qtrly net interest and dividend income $2.6 million versus $2.5 million