BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 First Financial Bankshares Inc :
* First Financial announces board election and increased dividend at annual meeting
* Declared a $0.18 per share cash dividend for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.