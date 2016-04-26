BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 TMX Group Ltd :
* TMX Group announces retirement of John Mccoach, president TSX Venture Exchange, at end of 2016
* Says McCoach will remain in his capacity as president of tsxv until his retirement date at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.