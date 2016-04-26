BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Elmira Savings Bank :
* Elmira savings bank reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Elmira Savings Bank says return on average equity was 7.52 pct for three months ended March 31, 2016 compared to 7.29 pct for same period in 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $4.1 million versus $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.