BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo & Company announces increased dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share
* New dividend an increase of a half-penny or 1 percent, per share from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.