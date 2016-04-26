April 26 NMI Holdings Inc

* Q1 revenue $22.2 million versus $9.1 million

* NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results, monthly premium new insurance written grows 23% sequentially

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently expects to write in range of $19- $20 billion of new insurance in 2016

* NMI Holdings Inc says company currently expects to achieve gaap profitability in second half of 2016

* Expects in 2016 to execute reinsurance arrangements that would defer indefinitely need for additional equity capital

* Q2 revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)