BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 W. R. Berkley Corp
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.93
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.89
* Qtrly total revenue $1.81 billion versus $1.7 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net premiums written $1.66 billion versus $1.58 billion
* Qtrly gross premiums written $1.96 billion versus $1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.