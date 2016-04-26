BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Hub Group Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Hub group, inc. Reports record first quarter 2016 earnings per share of $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $805.9 million versus $835.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $840.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.