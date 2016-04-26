BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Mercury Systems Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 to $0.22
* Q3 revenue $65.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.5 million
* Mercury systems reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results, raises full year adjusted ebitda guidance
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $65.5 million to $68.5 million
* Mercury's total backlog at march 31, 2016 was $219.7 million, an increase of $29.8 million from a year ago
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.