BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Intersil Corp :
* Q1 revenue $129.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $128.2 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Intersil corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Intersil Corp sees Q2 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $134.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 GAAP revenue $130 million to $136 million
* Intersil Corp sees Q2 gross margin up 50 to 75 bps
* Sees Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share 0.15 to $0.17
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.