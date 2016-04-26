BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Zix Corp :
* Zix corporation exceeds guidance on first quarter earnings
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $14.6 million to $14.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $14.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $14.4 million
* Qtrly Ending Backlog Of $75.5 Mln, An Increase Of 7.4% Year-Over-Year
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $59.5 million to $61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.