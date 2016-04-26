BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Boyd Gaming :
* Reports First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $552.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.8 million
* For full year 2016, company is re-affirming its previously provided guidance of total adjusted EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.