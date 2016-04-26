BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Financial Institutions Inc :
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $33.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income was $24.7 million in q1 2016 compared to $23.1 million in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.