BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Meridian Bancorp Inc :
* Meridian Bancorp, inc reports net income for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Net interest income was $28.4 million for q1 2016, up $1.0 million, or 3.8 pct, from $27.3 million for quarter ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.