BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Nanometrics Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.19 to $0.28
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Nanometrics reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $47.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $52 million to $57 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 to $0.30
* Expects sequential revenue growth in q2 and a stronger second half, compared to first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.