BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says car industry consolidation still important
April 14 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:
April 26 Marketo Inc
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marketo announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $62.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million
* Sees q2 2016 gaap loss per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $65 million to $66 million
* Sees q2 gaap net loss per share in range of $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.14
* Sees fy revenue in range of $269 to $275 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $1.56 to $1.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, supporting views that the economy lost significant momentum in the first quarter.