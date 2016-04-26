April 26 Barracuda Networks Inc :

* Barracuda reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $83.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $80.9 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross billings were $95.8 million , compared with $96.1 million in q4 of fiscal 2015

* Says Count Of Active Subscribers Grew 14% To 278 Thousand And Dollar Based renewal rate was 96% for quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06